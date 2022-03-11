Advertise with Us
One dead at firing range after self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man has been pronounced dead at Range USA on Century Center Cove.

Memphis Police say that preliminary information is the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further information is available at this time.

