One dead at firing range after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man has been pronounced dead at Range USA on Century Center Cove.
Memphis Police say that preliminary information is the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
