MPD: Juvenile injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured Friday afternoon in Orange Mound.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue near Lamar Avenue.

One juvenile was shot and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Officers say the child is in critical condition.

No suspect information provided.

