Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MPD: Juvenile injured in shooting

MPD: Juvenile injured in shooting
MPD: Juvenile injured in shooting(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile injured Friday afternoon in Orange Mound.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue near Lamar Avenue.

One juvenile was shot and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Officers say the child is in critical condition.

No suspect information provided.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51
Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
Officer involved in crash in Cordova
Bartlett Police officer hit in Cordova crash
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital

Latest News

Marion Hale Community Center extends warming center operating dates
Warming center to open for incoming winter weather
Memphis Police Department
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
Ebony Wright
Memphis mother accused of pointing gun at 5 children outside school
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital