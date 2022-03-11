MLB goes to work this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 99 days, it looks like the Major League Baseball lockout is over.

The league and the players union reached an agreement pending both parties’ ratification.

Opening day is now set for April 7.

A full 162 games will be played, lost dates made up with double-headers.

Players will get their full salaries.

Spring training opens this weekend.

