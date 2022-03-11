Mississippi State advances to face Tennessee in SEC Tournament

TAMPA, Fla. (WMC) - At the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida, the Miss. State Bulldogs is trying to bolster their resume for a hopeful bid to the big dance against South Carolina.

The Bullies have 17 wins, the Gamecocks 18 and Iverson Molinar worked his way for 19 points for Mississippi State breaking the game open in the second half.

Tolu Smith led all scorers with 20 points.

Bulldogs went on to win it.

Final score 73-51.

Mississippi State takes on 2-seed Tennessee in the SEC quarterfinals Friday at 5 p.m.

