Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi State advances to face Tennessee in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) goes up against South Carolina forward Ta'Quan...
Mississippi State guard Iverson Molinar (1) goes up against South Carolina forward Ta'Quan Woodley (55) to shoot during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament in Tampa, Fla., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WMC) - At the SEC Tournament in Tampa, Florida, the Miss. State Bulldogs is trying to bolster their resume for a hopeful bid to the big dance against South Carolina.

The Bullies have 17 wins, the Gamecocks 18 and Iverson Molinar worked his way for 19 points for Mississippi State breaking the game open in the second half.

Tolu Smith led all scorers with 20 points.

Bulldogs went on to win it.

Final score 73-51.

Mississippi State takes on 2-seed Tennessee in the SEC quarterfinals Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51
Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
Officer involved in crash in Cordova
Bartlett Police officer hit in Cordova crash
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital

Latest News

Penny Hardaway
Hardaway reacts to rematch with UCF
Basketball
Tigers to play UCF in AAC quarterfinals Friday night
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March
Basketball
SEC, Tennessee state championship scores