Memphis mother accused of pointing gun at 5 children outside school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is accused of pointing a gun at five children outside school Thursday.

Ebony Wright is charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

According to a police affidavit, officers were called to Hamilton Middle School around 8 a.m. Thursday where a parent was accused of pointing a gun at several students.

The report says police interviewed the students who said the parent became violent after an argument between her and the children. They told officers she threatened them with a black handgun, pointing it at them and following them as they walked to school.

Police say the parent took off in a gray minivan, which was later tracked to Wright’s home after the students picked her out of a photo lineup.

Wright was brought in for questioning after consenting to a search during which police found the gun, according to the affidavit. Police say she admitted to having the gun and said her child was being bullied by the other students.

