Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis mother accused of pointing gun at 5 children outside school

Ebony Wright
Ebony Wright(Shelby County Jail)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is accused of pointing a gun at five children outside school Thursday.

Ebony Wright is charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

According to a police affidavit, officers were called to Hamilton Middle School around 8 a.m. Thursday where a parent was accused of pointing a gun at several students.

The report says police interviewed the students who said the parent became violent after an argument between her and the children. They told officers she threatened them with a black handgun, pointing it at them and following them as they walked to school.

Police say the parent took off in a gray minivan, which was later tracked to Wright’s home after the students picked her out of a photo lineup.

Wright was brought in for questioning after consenting to a search during which police found the gun, according to the affidavit. Police say she admitted to having the gun and said her child was being bullied by the other students.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51
Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
Officer involved in crash in Cordova
Bartlett Police officer hit in Cordova crash
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital

Latest News

Marion Hale Community Center extends warming center operating dates
Warming center to open for incoming winter weather
Memphis Police Department
Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian
MPD: Juvenile injured in shooting
MPD: Juvenile injured in shooting
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital