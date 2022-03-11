Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina cover story talks about mental health

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story featuring advice from to Hispanic psychologist on how to face a community and global emotional crisis.

Another feature showcases an exhibit at the Graceland Exhibition Center called “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” Click here to purchase tickets.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hostage situation at Covington tax service
One held hostage inside Dean’s Tax Service on Highway 51
Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
Officer involved in crash in Cordova
Bartlett Police officer hit in Cordova crash
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital

Latest News

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Scene of Covington hostage situation
Suspect in Covington hostage situation killed by sniper, SWAT officer shot and rushed to hospital
Crime scene tape
Sheriff: Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo
Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley on Covington hostage situation
Tipton County Sheriff's Office gives update on Covington hostage situation