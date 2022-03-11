Advertise with Us
Hostage situation at tax service in Covington

Hostage situation at tax service in Covington
(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police are on the scene of a hostage situation at Dean’s Tax Service off of Highway 51 in Covington.

One person person is said to be being held hostage inside of the building for unknown reasons, and law enforcement have been calling out for the suspect to come out with their hands up.

Action News 5 is working to to obtain more information and provide updates as we receive them.

