Hostage situation at tax service in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police are on the scene of a hostage situation at Dean’s Tax Service off of Highway 51 in Covington.

One person person is said to be being held hostage inside of the building for unknown reasons, and law enforcement have been calling out for the suspect to come out with their hands up.

I’m told Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tipton Co. Sheriff’s Office are assisting Covington Police — Law enforcement are now yelling again for the suspect to come out of the store. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/YMwH8FLIKG — Bria Bolden (@boldenbria) March 11, 2022

Action News 5 is working to to obtain more information and provide updates as we receive them.

