High school student helps save co-worker’s life thanks to CPR training

A high school student saves a co-worker's life with CPR training. (Source: WFXT)
By Christine McCarthy
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTFORD, Mass. (WFXT) - A high school student is credited with saving the life of a co-worker who went into cardiac arrest while on the job.

Savanna Goodin was finishing up her shift at a local Walgreens when one of her colleagues collapsed.

“One of my co-workers randomly collapsed. I heard a huge thud behind me, and I heard a customer scream,” Goodwin said.

The 18-year-old says she called for someone to call 911 but also knew what needed to be done.

“There was literally a switch that just went off. I felt something mentally snap, and this is what has to be done, this is what has to happen, and I was just driven,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin is currently a senior at Nashoba Valley Technical High School, studying health assisting. She says she felt her training kick in being fully CPR certified and started chest compressions as a pharmacist also provided breaths to the person.

“I just kept going until paramedics arrived seven minutes later,” Goodwin said.

The co-worker was rushed to the hospital and at home recovering after the incident. Police say they believe Goodwin’s actions saved the person’s life.

“I would not have been able to do it if I hadn’t come to a school like this,” Goodwin said.

Nashoba Tech Principal Jeremy Slotnick says Goodwin’s actions were terrific and highlight the skills learned at the school.

“I think Savanna is amazing. In a situation like that,” Slotnick said. “Kids get a chance to practice things that will be helpful to them out in the real world when they move out into careers or to be heroes like Savanna.”

Additionally, Goodwin credits her mom, a respiratory therapist at a local hospital, with teaching her the perfect CPR technique. And she says she is looking at becoming a hospice nurse down the road.

