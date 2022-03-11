Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Hardaway reacts to rematch with UCF

Penny Hardaway
Penny Hardaway(Source: WMC)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers split their series with UCF this season winning the most recent matchup by 28.

They lost in the first meeting by 10, but that was a totally different team almost.

That was during the period of time when the Tigers had a slew of injuries. They were without DeAndre Williams, Earl Timberlake and Alex Lomax and the start of a three-game skid.

During that time Head Coach, Penny Hardaway was stressing they’d turn it around once they have everyone back, but at the moment it wasn’t easy.

“There was a little doubt on if we’d get healthy in time,” said Hardaway. “I knew if we got everyone back we’d be able to compete with DeAndre’s back it was scary. Lander’s knee we have to get back at a certain point if we don’t we’ll have to go into the conference tournament and win to get the NCAA bid.”

UCF the 6-seed in the tournament. The two will tip off in the quarterfinals, Friday night at 8.

