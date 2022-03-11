Advertise with Us
Florida trooper halts drunken driver on highway during 10K race, hailed as hero

A state trooper used her patrol car to stop a suspected DUI driver in Florida. (Source: WFTS, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL, CNN)
By Mary O'Connell
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida trooper is being called a hero for helping stop a suspected drunk driver heading toward runners participating in a race.

Trooper Toni Schuck jumped into action when a driver broke through barricades for the Skyway 10K race Sunday morning.

The driver failed to stop for officers, and Schuck positioned her car in front of the oncoming vehicle.

‘I was positioned probably about a half a mile from the starting point. And in my mind, I was thinking, ‘She’s going to stop,’” Schuck said.

Dashcam video showed Schuck put her car in the middle of the road, blocking the path. However, that driver did not stop and collided nearly head-on with Schuck’s highway patrol vehicle.

“It’s hard because I’ve done this for 26 years, and I’ve never been in this position. I’ve never been in this position where I’ve had to put myself for somebody else,” Schuck said.

Pictures showed the mangled cars after the wreck, and Schuck says she has thought about the incident every day since.

“After I was put into the ambulance and we were going over to the hospital, it really overwhelmed me. It was just a situation where I knew there were people there, and I’m thankful it was me,” Schuck said.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver who slammed into Schuck was arrested for impaired driving.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

