Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Floor signing for the 23rd annual Memphis St. Jude Dream Home

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 23rd annual Memphis St. Jude Dream Home is being built in Rossville.

Thursday morning construction paused on the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home so everyone involved in the project could take part in a special ceremony, the Floor Signing Party.

“People that win this home whether they know about it or they sell it, this house 10 or 15 years from now and they are replacing the carpet, and they pull that carpet back and they discover all those prayers and blessings and well wishes. The feeling that it would give them to know that they are living in the St. Jude Dream Home that’s providing hope and making a difference in childhood cancer survival,” said Russ Laney, Director for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

17,000 tickets will be sold this year, each one supporting the life-saving work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tickets sold out within a month last year, and the annual campaign surpassed $20 million.

This is the 15th consecutive year that Southern Serenity Homes has been involved in building the home.

“St. Jude pulls off miracles every single day, and you know, you think the struggles that we do to put this house up especially in this market, you know you sit back and think it’s tough but then you sit back and think what if my child were at St. Jude right now,” said Greg Bridgers, Owner of Southern Serenity Homes.

Another couple invested in supporting St. Jude are Brandon Long and his wife with All About Plumbing.

For the 13th year, their company is handling all of the plumbing for the St. Jude Dream Home.

“What the families go through day in and day out, being able to see what St. Jude does for them and the relief it gives them, such an honor to be a part of it,” said Long.

You can reserve your ticket starting on March 25, they will be $100, and the giveaway will be live on Action News 5 on June 26.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
New Hope faculty member terminated for inappropriate conduct
New Hope faculty member terminated for allegations of inappropriate conduct

Latest News

Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Two arrested during Tennessee-Ole Miss game scheduled in court in March
Hostage situation at tax service in Covington
Hostage situation at tax service in Covington
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump at a service...
Some West TN lawmakers throw their support behind temporarily lifting state gas tax
Battalion Chief Annette Wright poses during her promotion. She is the first female battalion...
Pioneering Mid-South firefighter becomes first female battalion chief at SCFD