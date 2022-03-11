Floor signing for the 23rd annual Memphis St. Jude Dream Home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 23rd annual Memphis St. Jude Dream Home is being built in Rossville.

Thursday morning construction paused on the 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home so everyone involved in the project could take part in a special ceremony, the Floor Signing Party.

“People that win this home whether they know about it or they sell it, this house 10 or 15 years from now and they are replacing the carpet, and they pull that carpet back and they discover all those prayers and blessings and well wishes. The feeling that it would give them to know that they are living in the St. Jude Dream Home that’s providing hope and making a difference in childhood cancer survival,” said Russ Laney, Director for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

17,000 tickets will be sold this year, each one supporting the life-saving work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tickets sold out within a month last year, and the annual campaign surpassed $20 million.

This is the 15th consecutive year that Southern Serenity Homes has been involved in building the home.

“St. Jude pulls off miracles every single day, and you know, you think the struggles that we do to put this house up especially in this market, you know you sit back and think it’s tough but then you sit back and think what if my child were at St. Jude right now,” said Greg Bridgers, Owner of Southern Serenity Homes.

Another couple invested in supporting St. Jude are Brandon Long and his wife with All About Plumbing.

For the 13th year, their company is handling all of the plumbing for the St. Jude Dream Home.

“What the families go through day in and day out, being able to see what St. Jude does for them and the relief it gives them, such an honor to be a part of it,” said Long.

You can reserve your ticket starting on March 25, they will be $100, and the giveaway will be live on Action News 5 on June 26.

