First Alert to snow this evening, drop in temperatures Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will start our day with sunshine and dry weather, but that will change tonight when a cold front moves into the area. With sun early, high temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees. Clouds will start to build in by 2 pm and precipitation will arrive by 5 pm. It will start off as a rain/sleet/snow mixture and then transition to all snow by 9 pm. Snow will continue through just after midnight. Snowfall totals will be around 1″ in most areas. Accumulation will mostly be on the grass, so impacts will be low with this snow event. It will be windy today and tonight with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High: 59 degrees. Winds: North at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow. 80%. Lows in the 20s. Winds: North at 10 to 20 mph.

WEEKEND: It will be windy and cold on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Snow will begin melting in the afternoon in areas with full sunshine. Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s on Sunday, so any remaining snow in shaded areas will also melt away.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week with lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. A weather system will bring rain on Monday night and it will continue into the first half of the day Tuesday.

