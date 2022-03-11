Best Life: Preparing for daylight saving time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get ready to spring forward. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13. We lose an hour of sleep this weekend and the debate rages on -- should we or shouldn’t we keep it?

Daylight Saving Time gives us an extra hour of daylight during the summer while making the days shorter during the winter months and not everyone agrees on whether it’s good or bad.

“I don’t know why we’re doing it.”

“I’d say do the same all year round if the other states were doing it.”

“I would prefer they pick one time and stay with it.”

We can’t even agree on the name.

“Savings. That’s what I hear.”

“I think daylight saving time.”

The correct phrase is Daylight Saving Time...no “S.”

Who came up with the concept anyhow? Was it the farmer to give them more time to plant spring crops? Or was it entomologist George Hudson who pushed for it to give him more time to search for bugs? Or were the Germans the first to institute it during World War I to try and conserve energy?

The answer: Germany became the first country to enact Daylight Saving Time and now 70 countries use it.

But critics today say it actually increases energy use by about one percent.

Second question: How many states don’t use Daylight Saving Time? Only Hawaii and Arizona don’t use it. And another question is does it really impact our health and well-being?

Numerous studies show the extra hour of sleep we lost by springing ahead causes a 24% increased risk of heart attack, as well as an increased risk of stroke and seasonal depression.

Researchers have also reported a 6% spike in traffic crashes and workplace injuries associated with the time change

As we move our clocks forward on March 13, now you know why we do it and plan ahead for it.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.