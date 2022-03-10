Advertise with Us
Well-known comedian to perform in Tunica March 11

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Well-known comedian is headed to Gold Strike Casino Friday, March 11.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with comedian Steve Steve Treviño at the Digital Desk to talk about what people can expect.

“I want them to leave knowing that they had an hour and half break from the world,” Treviño said. “I want them to come in…there’s so much going on in the news, there’s so much going on politically, and it’s all a mess in my option. To be able to come to a show, have a night out, not a say a word, and laugh for an hour and half. Laughter truly is the best medicine. During COVID they said we were unessential, and I think that is not true at all. We need to laugh. We need live entertainment and that’s what I bring.”

Click here to purchase tickets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

