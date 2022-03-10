Warm today, Snow & a big cool down Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and cool this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. With more sunshine today, high temperatures will climb to the lower to mid 60s. It will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 64 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Although Friday will be mostly cloudy, high temperatures will still reach the upper 50s. The day will start off dry, but a cold front will arrive by 5 pm. Precipitation will start off as a rain/sleet mixture and then switch over to all snow as cold air moves in later that night. Most areas will get a dusting to 1″ of snow accumulation on grassy surfaces. Some areas in west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas could see snow totals up to 2″. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will be dry and cold on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Snow will begin melting in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the mid 50s on Sunday with full sunshine, so any remaining snow in shaded areas will melt away.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb next week with lower 60s on Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. Highs will reach the lower 70s on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.