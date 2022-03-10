Tennessee lawmakers concerned with proposed school funding formula

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Tennessee lawmakers consider a plan by Gov. Bill Lee to drastically change how public K-12 schools are funded, some lawmakers appear concerned with how quickly the process is moving.

In October, Tennessee leaders began holding a series of town halls and other public engagements to get feedback about the state’s current funding formula, the Basic Education Program (BEP), which many people described as complicated and outdated.

Those meetings culminated in a new funding formula plan the governor unveiled last month.

“Our goal is to take what is a cumbersome and outdated formula and create a model that supports, in a transparent way, students in our state,” Lee said.

Lee’s plan is called the Tennessee Investment Student Achievement Act (TISA).

“The formula is straightforward,” Lee said. “This is not a bulky, bureaucratic piece of legislation.”

The plan is aimed at providing more funding based on student needs than the current formula does.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Tennessee ranks in the bottom 10 among states in per-pupil funding.

Before it can be implemented, Lee’s plan must first get approval from Tennessee lawmakers.

Memphis State Rep. Mark White, who chairs the House Education Committee, says he supports the plan.

“I really think we have something that we can really get behind,” said White. “We may need to tweak a few things going forward but basically, we have the opportunity to rewrite how we fund K-12 education.”

But other lawmakers on the House K-12 Subcommittee told Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn they still have questions about how the plan works and wondered why the Lee administration is moving so quickly to get the plan approved.

“What’s the rush?” asked State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.

Clemmons said previous funding formula plans took years to be reviewed and approved.

Schwinn said state leaders have complained and talked about changing the funding formula for years, but nothing has been done.

“Year after year, it’s the same thing. It really just comes down to boldness and courage of actually wanting to take action,” said Schwinn. “We can be like other states who go round and round and say we’re going to do it next year for 20 years and there are states who have been saying they’re going to do it for 20 years, but these are kids who need it now.”

Clemmons said the six months the Lee administration spent developing the plan is not a lot of time.

“Six months, that’s a short window of time. If we get it wrong, we might not come back around to this other 20 or 30 years,” said Clemmons. “What’s the rush? Why don’t we back up?”

It’s not just Democrats.

Some Republicans also seem uncomfortable with how quickly the process is moving, raising doubts about whether the plan will pass this session.

“This is a bill we’re not going to take up every year, so I would just hope that we are in the mindset of let’s make sure we get it right for Tennessee, instead of how fast we can get it done for Tennessee,” said Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka.

The Senate Education Committee did not take up the funding formula bill on Wednesday.

Instead, the committee chairman said they will hold a hearing on it Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Education released “additional explainer resources” about the funding formula plan on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.