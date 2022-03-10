SEC, Tennessee state championship scores

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - The SEC tournament is underway in Florida.

Missouri beat Ole Miss in first-round action 63-53. Former Memphis Whitehaven star Matthew Murrell led the Rebels with 18 points.

Ole Miss finished its injury-riddled season 13-19.

In high school hoops at the Tennessee Girls State Championship in Murfreesboro, in Class 4A, Arlington falls to Hendersonville Beech 62-52.

Arlington ends its season 22-5.

And in Class 3A, Fayette-Ware of Somerville is eliminated by Creek Wood 43-40.

The Wildcats finish 23-7.

