SEC, Tennessee state championship scores
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - The SEC tournament is underway in Florida.
Missouri beat Ole Miss in first-round action 63-53. Former Memphis Whitehaven star Matthew Murrell led the Rebels with 18 points.
Ole Miss finished its injury-riddled season 13-19.
In high school hoops at the Tennessee Girls State Championship in Murfreesboro, in Class 4A, Arlington falls to Hendersonville Beech 62-52.
Arlington ends its season 22-5.
And in Class 3A, Fayette-Ware of Somerville is eliminated by Creek Wood 43-40.
The Wildcats finish 23-7.
