Report reveals disturbing details on Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi couple is behind bars tonight after disturbing and shocking allegations of child abuse in their home.

Four siblings lived with their grandmother, ages 4, 5, 6 and 9-years-old. Investigators say the 6-year-old and 9-year-old were put in a dog kennel as a form of “punishment.”

There is no word yet on how long these children endured the alleged abuse, but neighbors say they were shocked by what law enforcement uncovered.

Disgust and shock in the small town of Coldwater, Mississippi, 51-year-old Brenda Dennison and her boyfriend 52-year-old Adrian LeSure face felony child abuse charges.

“In my 25 years of law enforcement, I have yet to have this type of child abuse when it comes to a confinement of a child,” said Tate County Sheriff’s Office Captain Lisa Sanders. “I’ve seen all other forms of child abuse, but this will be the first for me.”

Captain Lisa Sanders with the Tate County Sheriff’s Office says the Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday about an allegation of children being put in a cage for punishment. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, a concerned student told the counselor they were told by one of the abused children that ‘his grandmother will lock him and his other siblings in a cage’ as a form of punishment.”

That call came from a school counselor at East Tate Elementary, immediately prompting a search of Dennison’s home by law enforcement and Child Protective Services.

“The deputies walked in with a CPS worker and a metal cage was located inside one of the bedrooms that belonged to the children,” said Captain Sanders.

The sheriff’s office report says the kennel found in the home was about four feet wide and four feet high. According to the report, the children’s grandmother told deputies she bought it to use as a “scare tactic” when the children misbehaved so they could have a “visual reference of a jail.”

However after talking with her grandchildren, CPS determined what Dennison told them was not entirely true.

“It’s no doubt it is very concerning and quite shocking. The things that we deal with on a daily basis but that’s what we’re trained for that’s what we have a mindset to do and we’re going to push forward until we’ve got the investigation done in all cases,” said Captain Sanders.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are still interviewing witnesses and collecting statements. They also say more charges could come in the future.

