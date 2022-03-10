Pioneering Mid-South firefighter becomes first female battalion chief at SCFD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County firefighter received an historic promotion this month, but it’s not the first pioneering step she’s taken. In 1998, Annette Wright became the first female firefighter with the Shelby County Fire Department.

Now, she’s the first woman to be named battalion chief with the department.

One of Wright’s proudest moments was being promoted to driver at the Shelby County Fire Department soon after her arrival.

“There’s nothing like getting behind the wheel of a firetruck,” Wright said. “Knowing you’re in control.”

Controlling a fire engine is nothing like the control Wright has had navigating the male-dominated world of firefighting.

“It took some time but we were able to gain some respect from the men in the rank in file,” Wright said.

But when you’re shoulder to shoulder fighting a fire, Wright said even those most hesitant to change learn how to trust.

“You’re in the worst situations, so you got to know that the person next to you isn’t going to leave you,” Wright said.

Wright herself never left. Now, 24 years this month, Wright is still with the fire department.

She was the department’s first female driver, first female lieutenant and now the department’s first female battalion chief.

“She’s a testament to what perseverance can do and hard work,” SCFD Chief Alvin Benson said.

At her latest promotion Wright was promoted along side her husband who took the rank of lieutenant. She said her joining the department has been the core of life’s purpose. It’s where she met her husband and her daughter even served alongside her.

“I hope I’ve made everybody in my family proud,” Wright said.

Department Chief Alvin Benson said the field is still very much male-dominated. Of the 175 firefighters with the Shelby County Fire Department, nine are women.

“We want to have a fire department that is reflective of the community we live in,” Benson said. “We want the department to look like, respond like and think like in some ways the community we serve.”

Wright said she grew up wanting to help people and she found her way of doing that as a firefighter.

“If it’s something you want to do you need to go for it no matter what it is,” Wright said.

The Shelby County Fire Department is hiring. You can search open positions here.

