MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving a police officer has been reported at Goodlett Farms Parkway and Appling Road.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, BPD and MPD were conducting a joint operation in the area of Highway 64 and Appling Road. During a traffic stop, a BPD officer was standing outside of their vehicle when they were hit by a suspect’s black Dodge Charger.

The suspect then fled the scene in the Charger with fraudulent temporary tags.

Bartlett Police officer hit in Cordova crash (Bartlett Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the vehicle is encouraged to contact the Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5555.

