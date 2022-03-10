Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi advances bill against COVID vaccine mandates

A bill advancing in Mississippi says anyone could cite religious objections to avoid a public...
A bill advancing in Mississippi says anyone could cite religious objections to avoid a public or private employer’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.(WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bill advancing in Mississippi says anyone could cite religious objections to avoid a public or private employer’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

House Bill 1509 passed the Senate 36-15 Wednesday, with Republicans in favor and most Democrats opposed. One Democrat did not vote.

A version of the bill passed the House in January, also mostly along party lines. Because the Senate made changes, the bill will go to final negotiations.

The bill says Mississippi government entities could not withhold services or refuse jobs to people who choose not to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Mandates for the vaccine have not been widespread in Mississippi.

To read the bill in full, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - March 10
LIVE: COVID-19 joint task force gives final briefing on pandemic in Shelby County
Jamal Price charged in shooting near Memphis elementary school
Man charged in shooting near Memphis elementary school
Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers