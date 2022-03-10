Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Mild air will give way to a cold blast and a quick hit of snow Friday night

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny this afternoon and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Winds will remain northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with overnight lows in the low 40s. Winds northeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY COLD BLAST: Sun early with increasing clouds by afternoon and a chance of rain or snow by late afternoon or near sunset. Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s Friday morning, but drop into the 30s by evening. Winds will pick up from the north at 5-15 mph. FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy and colder with a brief period of snow. Lows will be in the mid 20s by Saturday morning. Some light accumulation is possible with a dusting to an inch in some areas.

WEEKEND: Any snow will quickly melt Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and highs only in the upper 30s. Lows will drop into the 20s with a clear sky Saturday night. It will be warmer Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Expect a big warming trend with highs back in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and possibly low 70s by Wednesday. A few showers are possible Monday evening into Monday night.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

