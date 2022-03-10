Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged in shooting near Memphis elementary school

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say the man accused of shooting someone near an elementary school Wednesday is now in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Jamal Price, 28, is charged with criminal attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to an affidavit, police arrived at the scene of the shooting on Olive Avenue where the victim alleged Price shot him multiple times. Price’s mother then arrived on the scene and told police her son was involved in the shooting.

Maps show A.B. Hill Elementary School is also located on Olive Avenue. The school was on temporary lockdown as police investigated the incident.

Once in custody, Price waived his rights and told police the shooting victim arrived at his home threatening to burn it down and blow it up, according to police.

Price then confronted the man and fired six to seven rounds until the man was running away from the residence. The gun was later found at Price’s mother’s home.

According to a Tweet shared by Memphis Police Department, the shooting victim was found in critical condition one street over on Aste Street. His current condition is unknown.

A court date has not been set for Price’s arraignment at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

