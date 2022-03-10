Lester Quinones builds clothing brand with help of Memphis agent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis fans know Lester Quinones as the Tigers’ best defensive player and the guy who wears the short shorts and strums the guitar every time he hits a three. However, with the new name, image and likeness, they’re able to see a different side.

“They get to know me through the fashion and not just always seeing me in a uniform or playing a sport, Kind of seeing me be myself a little bit,” Quinones said.

Quinones always loved shoes and clothes. With NIL he turned his interest into his brand Effortles.

“I felt like that was somewhere we could’ve started where it’s something simple, nothing too crazy as we start it off. As we move forward that’s when we start to do more things,” Quionones said.

Quinones works with Memphian Aahil Shermohammed. The Germantown high school grad is one of the youngest licensed NBA agents in the country. He also connects Tigers with NIL deals.

“Whether it’s with clothing brands like InHouse or local jewelers. Just expanding their opportunities, broadening their horizons, getting them business experience as well,” Shermohammed explained.

The black tees with ‘Effortles’ in white writing, flew off the shelves and online. Fans bought more than 100 in a few hours at a recent pop-up shop at Odds Atelier on South Main.

“The support cast I have here especially being in Memphis just hooping and being on the team there was a lot of people as far from the basketball fanbase, their kids, and like I said before just seeing people of all ages, wanting to wear my stuff and support me it was a good little event,” Quinones added.”

According to Shermohommed, Quinones promotes his own brand, which has allowed him to make a profit.

“The money is there for a lot of guys when it wasn’t before,” he said. “We’re not talking life-changing, but we’re talking like even when I was in college, $500 would go a long way for a kid in college and A lot of these guys get similar amounts. A lot make make a lot more and some make nothing. So it just kind of depends on the player, the deal and how bought in they are to it.”

Quinones has noticed Memphis supporting his brand, “Places where I go to eat and stuff I see people there, wearing shirts and they always just want a picture and stuff,” he said. “It’s just a great feeling knowing I have the support cast I do here.”

While he only has one t-shirt now, Quinones plans to drop more items soon as Effortles continues to grow.

