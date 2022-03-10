Advertise with Us
Inside Memphis Flyer with Music Editor Alex Greene

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Music Editor Alex Greene joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the cover story on the recording of Al Green’s twin masterpieces, “Let’s Stay Together” and “I’m Still in Love With You.”

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

AAA shares best day to buy gas
