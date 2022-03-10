How to choose the right doctor for your needs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new survey shows Americans spent more time researching their last appliance purchase than choosing a doctor.

There are several factors to consider when looking for the right healthcare provider.

Burt Kann, EVP and head of product at Healthgrades, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about the critical information people should ask when choosing a specialist and where to go to research your next doctor.

“With primary care physicians, the primary focus you should have is compatibility,” Kann said. “And compatibility means a number of different things. One is, are they compatible with your schedule and insurance. Obviously, that is what we most think of, but also compatibility is do they have the right communication style, are they interested in the same things you are. So, people like to have a doctor where you go in, they tell you what to do and you leave and it’s super-efficient and they’re always on time. Other people want to chat and have partner in their healthcare and that’s a totally personal decision.”

