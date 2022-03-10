Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal crash in the Whitehaven area that killed two people Thursday morning.
Officers say it happened around 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road.
Two vehicles crashed head-on killing both drivers.
This is an ongoing investigation.
