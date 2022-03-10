Advertise with Us
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal crash in the Whitehaven area that killed two people Thursday morning.

Officers say it happened around 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road.

Two vehicles crashed head-on killing both drivers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

