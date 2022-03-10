Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal crash in the Whitehaven area that killed two people Thursday morning.

Officers say it happened around 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road.

Two vehicles crashed head-on killing both drivers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At approx. 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a fatal crash at S. Third and Weaver, where two vehicles reportedly had a head-on collision. Both drivers were pronounced deceased. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 10, 2022

