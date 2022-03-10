First Alert to a big warm up Thursday followed by snow Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A full day of sunshine and dry air will allow temperatures to warm well above average tomorrow, but a cold front Friday will usher in a blast of cold air and a round of snow for much of the Mid-South Friday night. Accumulation is expected to be minimal for most communities and confined mainly to grassy areas and elevated objects.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s early in the day and falling into the low to mid 20s overnight. A brief wintry mix will begin in the evening and change to snow before 10 PM and then end after midnight. A dusting to an inch of snow is likely for most areas with one to two inches possible in Northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and Northwest Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold with high temperatures only in the upper 30s to near 40 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 40. Be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night as we return to Daylight Saving Time. Also be sure to replace the batteries in your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the lower 60s, and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50.

