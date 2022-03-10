FedEx Express president and CEO Donald Colleran retiring, Richard Smith named successor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Corp. announced Thursday Donald Colleran, president and CEO of FedEx Express, is retiring this year after nearly four decades with the shipping giant.

Richard Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support, will succeed Colleran. Smith becomes president and CEO-elect of FedEx Express April 1, assuming full duties Sept. 1.

Colleran will remain at FedEx Express as the CEO executive adviser through the end of December. His retirement is effective Dec. 31.

Colleran has served in several leadership positions at the company since joining FedEx in 1989. He assumed his current role in 2019.

Smith is the son of FedEx founder Fred Smith. He joined the company in 2005 and previously served as president and CEO of FedEx Logistics.

