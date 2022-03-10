Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Elvis Week Tickets on sale Thursday

Elvis’ director talks about creating Presley’s big comeback special in 1968
Elvis Presley(tcw-woio)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a celebration fit for a king. Tickets are now on sale for Elvis Week!

Graceland continues to prepare to welcome thousands of fans for the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing this coming Aug. 9-17.

The event will include a candlelight vigil, Elvis Presley in concert on the big screen backed with a live band, an ultimate Elvis tribute artist contest and much more.

You can get your tickets online at graceland.com/elvis-week-tickets or by calling Graceland Reservations starting at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Memphis Police Department
2 teens charged in fatal triple shooting at Memphis gas station

Latest News

Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
'Get Screened' campaign encourages everyone to schedule regular cancer screening tests
‘Get Screened’ campaign encourages everyone to schedule regular cancer screening tests
'Get Screened' campaign encourages everyone to schedule regular cancer screening tests
Shelby County Clerk’s Office shut down after COVID-19 exposure
Shelby County Clerk’s Office seeking solutions to resolve customer complaints