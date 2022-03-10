Daylight Saving Time: ‘Spring forward’ 1 hour this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s that time of year again – Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this weekend, prompting everyone to turn their manual clocks forward an hour.

Daylight Saving Time 2022 officially begins Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m., meaning we move the clock ahead one hour. For most people, that means moving the clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

This is also a good time to check and change the batteries in your smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

Be sure to review your severe weather safety plan

After the time change, the sun will set after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Daylight Saving time occurs this weekend so the sun won't set until after 7pm starting on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/67Q7fEjzRH — Brittney Bryant (@WX_BrittneyB) March 10, 2022

The amount of sunlight will get progressively longer until the summer solstice, which is Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After that, our days will get shorter.

We will remain on DST until we switch back to standard time and “fall back” an hour on Sunday, Nov. 6.

