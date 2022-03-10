Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bottom Line: Free up storage on your smartphone

By Consumer Reports
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Picture this: You’re about to snap a great photo, but you can’t because an alert pops up saying the storage on your phone is full. We’ve all been there! Luckily, Consumer Reports has some quick tips to help you declutter your phone and get back in business.

It all starts with a little detective work. The first thing you need to do is look into what’s taking up so much space on your phone.

To check an Android phone, go to Settings > Battery and device care > Storage. On an iPhone, it’s Settings > General > iPhone Storage.

If your phone is photo-heavy, you can offload pictures and videos to cloud-based storage, such as iCloud or Google Photos, or move them to a computer or an external hard drive.

You can also optimize your photos—that means full-resolution pics are stored in the cloud while smaller versions remain on your phone.

If music is what you’re hoarding, consider streaming instead. You don’t really need to download and store a lot of music on your phone. That goes for podcasts, too.

For some people, the issue is memory-heavy apps. In that case, you can delete old apps or offload them—which gets rid of the apps but keeps the data related to them. So you can always download them again and pick up where you left off.

And don’t forget your text messages–All those shared photos, videos, and GIFs can take up space. iPhone users can clear out big text attachments on the iPhone Storage screen.

Another tip: Change your settings to save your text messages for a year or 30 days instead of forever.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Memphis Police Department
2 teens charged in fatal triple shooting at Memphis gas station

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Head-on crash kills 2 drivers in Memphis
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Elvis Presley
Elvis Week Tickets on sale Thursday
Two years since the first COVID-19 cases was reported in Shelby County
Two years since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Shelby County, SCHD director looks back