Analyst shares longest-lasting cars for Memphis Drivers

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the cost of vehicles right now, you want to make your current vehicle last as long as possible.

Executive Analyst Karil Brauer with iSeeCars joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about how to extend the life of your current vehicle and how improvements being made by manufacturers are helping to make vehicles last longer.

“We looked at which vehicles were hitting at least 200,000 miles,” Brauer said. “What you saw when you look at that is that a lot of them are the truck-based SUVs which isn’t really surprising. You got vehicles that are built very durably, they got a truck frame underneath them, but yet they’re three row SUVs which means they got a lot of functionality. So, people use them. First owners use them. Second owner use them. Third owners use them. They keep going and they got a lot of widespread capabilities whether towing, carrying 5,6,8 people. They use a lot of gas unfortunately, but in every other way they are very durable and can last a long time.”

Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200,000 Miles in Memphis, TN:

  1. GMC Yukon XL
  2. Ford Expedition
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. GMC Yukon
  5. Chevrolet Tahoe

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

