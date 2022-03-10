Advertise with Us
AAA shares best day to buy gas

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gas prices in the United States are hitting levels never seen before, due in large part to the uncertainty caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share tips and trick to save at the pump ahead of spring break travel.

Cooper said you can conserve fuel by combining errands, removing unnecessary and bulky items from your car, and making sure to fill up when you have a quarter tank of fuel remaining.

Cooper also shared some money-saving tips for drivers:

· Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

· Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

· Enroll in savings programs. Most are free to use and provide savings every time you fill up your vehicle.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

