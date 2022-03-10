Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
3 Tigers earn post AAC awards but they’re not done

Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WMC) - Three Memphis Tigers earned spots on the American Athletic Conference Post Season podium.

Senior DeAndre Williams is named to the All-AAC Second Team. Forward Josh Minott earns a spot on the All-Freshman Team. And center Jalen Duren is the third-straight Tiger to win AAC Freshman of the Year.

Jalen Duren committed to Memphis to develop his game for the NBA and win a national championship. He’s checked one off the list; now it’s time to check off another.

Like most basketball players Duren grew up watching the NCAA Tournament dreaming to be in it one day.

“The big shots, game-winning shots being in this position now is amazing,” said Duren. “Feels like a dream.”

He specifically remembers Villanova’s game-winner over North Carolina in 2016 and the Final Four

“March Madness comes it’s the biggest thing in the nation in terms of sports,” said Duren. “Everyone’s watching it especially further along in the tournament. More excitement built team, your city, your program. It’s just electric. It’s very exciting a very exciting time right now.”

The Tigers went from a rocky start to winning 10 out of the last 11 games and being talked about as a tournament team. Head Coach Penny Hardaway’s message to the team: don’t let those distractions take you away from the goal.

”There’s nothing like winning your conference tournament and there’s nothing like making it to the NCAA,” said Hardaway. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. I won conf and we’ve gone to the ELite 8. The experience is unreal and they all want to experience it.”

The Tigers are now in Fort Worth. They’re focused on winning the conference tournament first, they don’t play until Friday night at 8.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

