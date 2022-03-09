Ways to save money at the pump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gas prices are steadily increasing nationwide and drivers are feeling it in their wallets.

But there are some ways you can save money at the pump.

According to AAA, today’s average gas price in Tennessee is $4.04, a little lower than the national average. That’s up from $3.96 the day before. There are ways people can make their last fill-up last a bit longer.

AAA says it’s a good idea to drive the speed limit because aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop significantly when speeds rise about 50 mph. Try to avoid jackrabbit starts. Hard acceleration increases fuel consumption. The lighter your car is the more you can increase fuel efficiency. So think about cleaning it out to lighten your load. Check your tires, make sure their properly inflated. Low tire pressure decreases fuel efficiency.

And of course the closer you are to major metro areas, it’s likely prices will be higher.

There are several apps like GasBuddy, AAA, Google Maps and Waze that show you gas prices along the way to your destination.

