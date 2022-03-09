Tracking a cold rain tonight, sun & warmer temps tomorrow, and then a chance of snow to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mix of weather this week with showers tonight followed by a brief warm up ahead of a cold front Friday that brings the potential for snow and a cold start to the last weekend of Central Standard Time.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers ending around of shortly after midnight, a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday clouds increase with light rain changing to snow during the evening and overnight along with highs in the upper 50s early in the day and falling into the mid 20s overnight. Any snow accumulation should be minimal and confined to grassy areas and elevated objects.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and cold with afternoon highs only in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Before bed Saturday night be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour and change batteries on your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector as we return to Daylight Saving Time.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

