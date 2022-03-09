Shelby County Clerk’s Office seeking solutions to resolve customer complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unanswered calls, long lines and more. Months of customer complaints about the Shelby County Clerk’s Office will soon be addressed.

Last week we spoke with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office which says everything from being short-staffed to outdated technology is all impacting the customer experience.

County Clerk Wanda Halbert says this comes as the office is also trying to distribute tens of thousands of new Tennessee license plates. Halbert says her office needs more funding to get the job done more efficiently.

Michael Whaley is the chairman of the Shelby County Commission’s budget committee.

He asked Halbert to appear before the county commission to find solutions to the problems her office is dealing with.

“There needs to be a short-term solution that better serves our constituents, and I’m certainly open to supporting a sound, long-term plan as budget chair this year,” said Whaley.

Last week he told Action News 5:

Halbert is scheduled to present before the commission Wednesday as she tries to seek out solutions for her office and the community.

