SCSO Deputy accused of assault, stalking and DUI

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy is relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of an investigation after being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Andrew Criner, 39, was arrested in Tipton County after several harassment incidents last week.

On March 3, Criner was taken into custody during a traffic stop. Deputies say Criner was believed to be driving under the influence. According to incident report, Criner had several guns and ammunition in the vehicle.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Criner has been a deputy with the department since January 2013.

Criner is being held at the Tipton County Sheriffs Office without bond. His next court date is March 15.

