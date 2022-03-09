Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

SCSO Deputy accused of assault, stalking and DUI

Andrew Criner
Andrew Criner(Tipton County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy is relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of an investigation after being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, driving under the influence and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Andrew Criner, 39, was arrested in Tipton County after several harassment incidents last week.

On March 3, Criner was taken into custody during a traffic stop. Deputies say Criner was believed to be driving under the influence. According to incident report, Criner had several guns and ammunition in the vehicle.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Criner has been a deputy with the department since January 2013.

Criner is being held at the Tipton County Sheriffs Office without bond. His next court date is March 15.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

E Shelby Drive Shooting
Multiple people shot at Memphis gas station
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar
Drag racing crash claims life of unborn child

Latest News

Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers
Rebecca Seay
City Watch Update: 83-year-old woman found dead
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police: Two arrested for multiple robberies
Police: Two arrested for multiple robberies at gunpoint