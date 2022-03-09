Restaurant owners robbed at the start of Black Restaurant Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Black Restaurant week in Memphis, a week many restaurant owners look forward to.

Unfortunately, the owners of Hillboyz Wing and Burger Bar started off with a major challenge.

Tabitha and Loard Cole own Hillboyz Wing and Burger Bar on Lamar Avenue. They’ve been running the food truck for about 7 years, and they’re about to hit six months on the actual restaurant, which opened last October.

The Coles were excited to join the growing group of restaurants taking part in Memphis Black Restaurant Week, but that excitement faded Sunday, when a food trailer they were working on for a client and their workshop trailer were stolen.

“It’s really sad because we worked so hard to get to where we are,” said Tabitha.

Pictures captured on the surveillance camera show three men in broad daylight taking the items, even Cole’s personal BBQ grill.

“For them to steal it on a Sunday, that’s the only day we’re closed,” said Loard.

The Coles feel like they were targeted, and believe the robbery was planned.

“He came out with grinding tools and they cut the locks off all the trailers, and came back and picked them up... They had no mask on, you could see their faces, clear, you know, basically they were comfortable,” said the couple.

According to the police report the two trailers combined are valued at $88,000.

“We’re in a hole now because the food truck that was stolen was a client’s, so now I have to replace that and his equipment that was purchased within the truck,” said the two.

Despite this setback the Coles are strong, and hopeful they will find the trailers.

“You can’t come up by taking from other people, you know people work hard to acquire the things that they have,” said Loard.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to call police or crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH, and as a reminder you can make an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.