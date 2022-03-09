Advertise with Us
Police: Two arrested for multiple robberies at gunpoint

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested two men after three consecutive robberies within an hour on Tuesday.

Police responded to the first robbery at 8:17 p.m. on Getwell Road when two 19-year-olds, Anthony Thorton and Terrance Richardson, that were driving a Chevrolet Impala robbed a person at gunpoint.

The second incident happened at 8:34 p.m. on Dungreen Street, but the person being robbed didn’t have anything of value and the was hit in the face with a handgun.

The third incident happened at 8:53 p.m. on Frankie Carolyn Drive where another victim was robbed at gunpoint and struck in the face.

Police found the suspects Impala at 9 p.m. and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled. The Impala then crashed at Knight Arnold and Lamar and the suspects were taken in to custody.

Inside the vechilce officers found a handgun, marijuana and a ski mask.

Thorton is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, intentionally evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon, disregarding a red light and two counts of aggravated assault.

Richardson is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.

