Police investigating shooting near Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting near an elementary school.

One man was shot on Aste Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The school, A.B. Hill Elementary School, which sits on Olive Avenue is currently on lockdown.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is detained on the scene.

