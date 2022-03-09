Advertise with Us
Police investigating shooting near Memphis elementary school

Shooting on Aste Street near A.B. Hill Elementary School
Shooting on Aste Street near A.B. Hill Elementary School(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting near an elementary school.

One man was shot on Aste Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The school, A.B. Hill Elementary School, which sits on Olive Avenue is currently on lockdown.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is detained on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

