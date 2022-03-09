Advertise with Us
Oxford Police, ASB announce coasters to test for spiked drinks

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A risk associated with drinking in public is drink tampering, and Oxford Police have partnered with the University of Mississippi’s Associated Student Body to provide a solution to keep Oxford bar patrons safe.

OPD and ASB will be making drink coasters available with built in tests for spiked drinks. There will be two tests per coaster, each with an A and B circle, that tests for the two most common chemicals found in spiked drinks and instructions on how to perform the test.

Users simply need to put a drop of their drink on the tabs and wait for them to dry. If either the A or B circle turns dark blue, then the drink has been tampered with. Each coaster will have instructions on the back for what to do if a test is positive.

“We’re so proud of this partnership with ASB,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “This is an exciting next step to go along with Safe Ride on campus and future safety precautions that will be put into action going forward. Safety for our downtown district patrons, and Oxford as a whole, is our number one priority at the Oxford Police Department.”

The coasters will also have OPD’s phone number as well as the Victim Coordinator’s phone number printed on the front.

The coasters will be avaialbe at the OPD Safe Site tent across the street from the 11th Street Alley and Funky’s and any business that serves alcoholic drinks. ASB will also distribute the coasters on campus.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

