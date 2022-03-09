Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New Hope faculty member terminated for allegations of inappropriate conduct

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Hope Christian Academy received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct by a faculty member.

The faculty member has since been terminated and New Hope is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Action News 5 will provide updates on the incident they are received.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

E Shelby Drive Shooting
Multiple people shot at Memphis gas station
Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Memphis Police Department
2 teens charged in fatal triple shooting at Memphis gas station

Latest News

Brenda Dennison & Adrian LeSure
Report reveals disturbing details on Mississippi couple accused of locking children in dog cage
Two years since the first COVID-19 cases was reported in Shelby County
Two years since the first COVID-19 cases was reported in Shelby County
Spring Break travel period comes amid rising oil costs
Spring Break travel period comes amid rising oil costs
Tennessee education funding formula
Tennessee lawmakers concerned with proposed school funding formula
Growing concerns surrounding TN education funding plan
Growing concerns surrounding TN education funding plan