New Hope faculty member terminated for allegations of inappropriate conduct
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Hope Christian Academy received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct by a faculty member.
The faculty member has since been terminated and New Hope is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.
No further details have been provided at this time.
Action News 5 will provide updates on the incident they are received.
