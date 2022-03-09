New Hope faculty member terminated for allegations of inappropriate conduct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Hope Christian Academy received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct by a faculty member.

The faculty member has since been terminated and New Hope is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Action News 5 will provide updates on the incident they are received.

