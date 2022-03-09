Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Tigers women prove tough out at AAC Tournament

UofM women's basketball vs. USF
UofM women's basketball vs. USF(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (WMC) - The University of Memphis Women’s Basketball team tried to be a giant killer at the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Tigers, the seventh seed, are taking on the number two seed Bulls of South Florida in quarterfinal action.

Memphis, coming off a win in the first round over East Carolina, picked up where they left off with senior Madison Griggs playing bombs away from the three-point line.

The former Houston High star was on fire beyond the arc and closer in -- 14 points for Griggs.

She gets plenty of help from fellow senior Jamirah Shutes. Shutes, with crafty confidence, weaved her way in and out of the paint. She led the Tigers with 16.

The Tigers took it to South Florida tied in the fourth quarter at 45 all.

Tigers went cold in the final frame, only scoring eight points, and USF’s Elena Tsineke heated up with 22 points. USF pulled away to eliminate the Tigers. Final score 63-53.

It was a great first season for Tigers Head Coach Katrina Merriweather.

Memphis, now 16-12, will await its’ fate for a possible WNIT or other post-season tournament bid.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

E Shelby Drive Shooting
Multiple people shot at Memphis gas station
Crime scene
MPD investigating newborn baby found dead on side of the road
Humboldt HS shooting
Second shooting victim at TN high school basketball game dies
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Tyler Hammond & Meko Lamar
Drag racing crash claims life of unborn child

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Coaches All-SEC Teams announced
Shakira Austin wins Gillom Trophy
Ole Miss athlete takes home second straight Gillom Trophy
Iverson Molinar awarded Howell Trophy
Mississippi State’s Molinar wins Howell trophy
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9
Memphis Tigers hope to reach NCAA Tournament