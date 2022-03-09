Memphis Tigers women prove tough out at AAC Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (WMC) - The University of Memphis Women’s Basketball team tried to be a giant killer at the American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Tigers, the seventh seed, are taking on the number two seed Bulls of South Florida in quarterfinal action.

Memphis, coming off a win in the first round over East Carolina, picked up where they left off with senior Madison Griggs playing bombs away from the three-point line.

The former Houston High star was on fire beyond the arc and closer in -- 14 points for Griggs.

She gets plenty of help from fellow senior Jamirah Shutes. Shutes, with crafty confidence, weaved her way in and out of the paint. She led the Tigers with 16.

The Tigers took it to South Florida tied in the fourth quarter at 45 all.

Tigers went cold in the final frame, only scoring eight points, and USF’s Elena Tsineke heated up with 22 points. USF pulled away to eliminate the Tigers. Final score 63-53.

It was a great first season for Tigers Head Coach Katrina Merriweather.

Memphis, now 16-12, will await its’ fate for a possible WNIT or other post-season tournament bid.

