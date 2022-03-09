Memphis, Shelby County praised for usage of Emergency Rental Assistance Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday marks one year since President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Act providing $1.9 trillion to help families impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo came to Memphis Tuesday to highlight how Memphis and Shelby County utilized Emergency Rental Assistance Programs.

Adeyemo praised both governments for bringing multiple groups together to make sure people stayed housed during the pandemic.

“Ultimately the resources of the plan were intended to make sure that we were able to unlock the potential of American communities to solve the challenges of the pandemic,” he said. “That is exactly what has happened here in Memphis and Shelby County.”

Adeyemo says millions of dollars have been distributed in Memphis providing more than 16,000 payments to families in need.

