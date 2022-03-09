Advertise with Us
Memphis International Airport expects surge in Spring Break Travelers(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soon travelers will hit the skies as they head to their Spring Break getaway.

Memphis International Airport expects to see between 38,000-40,000 passengers between Thursday, March 10, and Monday, March 14.

President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Scott Brockman says those numbers are nearing pre-pandemic levels.

“Based upon booking numbers we have received from our airline partners, we expect our numbers this year to be about 95%+ what we saw in Spring Break of 2019,” Brockman said.

Spring Break travel in 2020 saw half the number of passengers expected to come through the airport in the next five days.

Brockman says it helps that confidence has gone up for travelers as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

However, the cost of jet fuel is steadily rising due to concerns surrounding oil supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Passengers could start to see fuel costs impact plane ticket prices.

“I think the inevitable is that, if you’re seeing $4 at the pump as opposed to $3, that the airlines are seeing an increase equal to that. The natural evolution of that is they have to charge higher airfares,” Brockman said.

After two years of canceled flights and delayed vacations, millions will likely jump at the chance to travel.

Some folks traveling through Memphis International Airport will get to experience the new concourse that opened back in February.

Concourse B features more than 20 gates, moving sidewalks, a stage for live music, new restaurants, retail options and charging stations.

“The amenities and what that concourse is going to offer is just going to make that travel experience what we refer to as, ‘positively memorable,’” Brockman said.

For now, passengers must still wear masks in airports. The federal mask mandate for airports is set to end March 18.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

