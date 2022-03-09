Advertisement

Kontji Anthony leaving Action News 5 after nearly 17 years

Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."
Kontji Anthony reports from the red carpet premiere of "Bluff City Law."(Carla McDonald Photography | Carla McDonald Photography)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After nearly three decades in broadcast journalism, and nearly two decades in Memphis, Action News 5′s Kontji Anthony has decided to step away from the anchor desk.

Kontji has spent the last 17 years serving the Mid-South community, telling your stories and sharing first-hand how much she loves Memphis and the Mid-South.

WMC's Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony pose on the red carpet at the Memphis premiere of "Bluff...
WMC's Joe Birch and Kontji Anthony pose on the red carpet at the Memphis premiere of "Bluff City Law" Sept. 10, 2019.(Carla McDonald Photography | Carla McDonald Photography)

She began her broadcasting career at the age of 17 as a host for her high school television station. In the years that followed, she worked for TV stations in New York, Missouri, California and North Carolina before making her way to Memphis and WMC.

Kontji says her time at Action News 5 has been enriching, but after 28 years in the business, “it is time for me to take a new direction.”

“I leave Action News 5 with deep appreciation for my coworkers and fond memories of the many extraordinary relationships cultivated throughout the years that are forever etched in my heart,” she said.

WMC's Kontji Anthony poses for a picture with Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman outside his...
WMC's Kontji Anthony poses for a picture with Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman outside his juke joint, Ground Zero Blues Club, in Clarksdale, Mississippi.(Carla McDonald)

Kontji adds, “I also cherish my deep love for the great people of the Mid-South who allowed me to sit next to The Joe Birch, Ron Childers and Jarvis Greer, welcoming me into their homes for nearly two decades.”

We’re sad to lose Kontji as part of the Action News 5 team, but we’re excited to see what she does next.

Kontji will continue anchoring the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts through mid-April.

