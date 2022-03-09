‘It’s wild out here’: Community reacts to deadly triple shooting at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and at least two others are in the hospital after a triple shooting in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not identified the victims but we’re told by police nearly all the victims and possible suspects could be teenagers.

People Action News 5 spoke with about this shooting were saddened and frustrated.

“Send blessings that’s all I can say. It’s wild out here,” said Memphian Jordan Sharp.

Shock and sadness from Memphians after a triple shooting.

Sharp drove past the scene on Shelby Drive and Tulane Road.

“Like every day somebody gets shot,” he said. “It’s really sad. You’ve got people out here trying to make an honest living, you’ve got to watch your back from getting robbed.”

Memphis Police say just before 2 p.m. they found three victims with gunshot wounds at Marathon gas station in Whitehaven.

One male victim died from his injuries.

The second male victim was found not too far from the scene on Wesley Drive near Methodist South Hospital.

Police say a third victim, a female, was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Memphis police detained two people after a suspect’s wrecked vehicle was found at Raines and Graceland.

“People should think about. It’s people out here that got kids and what if that was your kids? That ain’t right,” said Daundre Sander, who was visiting from Mississippi. “And I feel like they should be locked up for that. That’s my opinion.”

Memphis resident Ronald Cox says he’d like to see city leaders provide more opportunities for teens.

“Memphis needs to try to introduce something that’s more teen based in the city,” said Cox. “More teen activities. Just us a community try to get together a lot more and make it about the kids instead of them being out, getting shot, or whatever the case may be.”

This is an active investigation.

Memphis police say no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

