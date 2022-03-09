Advertise with Us
Grizzlies return him to blow out Pelicans 132-111

Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Grizzlies vs Pelicans(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s all there for the taking. The Memphis Grizzlies can solidify their hold on the second spot in the NBA Western Conference with a win Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State’s loss late Monday to Denver puts the Griz up a half-game on the Warriors.

FedExForum was packed Tuesday on International Women’s Day as women in the association were saluted.

Assistant Coaches Sonja Ramen of the Grizzlies and Theresa Weatherspoon of the Pelicans were on hand.  Plus there were two female referees working the contest in Natalie Saygo and Jenna Schroeder.

The Pelicans brought out C.J. McCollum, who was a Griz killer when he was at Portland.

New Orleans made the trade for him at the deadline to help the Pelicans get back in the playoff picture. He was pure money in the first half with 16 points in the opening quarter.

Wound up leading all scorers with 32 for the game. But, the Grizzlies show they are glad to be back within the friendly confines of the Grindhouse.

Desmond Bane got the Bane Train rolling early and often -- 7-11 from the floor, including four of five from downtown and that’s just in the first half.

The Former TCU star cooked all night winding up with 22. 

Ja Morant was back on national TV and showed why he is must-watch TV whenever he takes the court, either finding open teammates or scoring himself.

Play of the game, Ja worked the wing; the ball got kicked loose into the backcourt.

No Problem for Morant with the shot clock running out.

Just launch of 38-footer for nothing but net. Twenty-four points for Morant to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists. 

Griz peeled the Pelicians. Final Score 132-111.

Memphis, now 45-22, next host the New York Knicks Friday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

